COLUMBIA - The Columbia National Education Association chapter hosted a virtual Columbia School Board candidate forum Thursday.
Participants listed for the candidate forum are Teresa Maledy, Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass.
KOMU 8 reached out to all five candidates and spoke with three of them. They all agree on one thing - it was nearly impossible for the current school board to make everyone happy, especially with decisions about holding virtual versus in-person school.
"The challenge was balancing those different concerns by parents but also by our teachers as we continually learned new information about COVID-19 and how we could mitigate the risk," incumbent candidate Teresa Maledy said.
Instead of backing away from the challenge, they said they're motivated by it.
"I don't envy the current school board and the situation they've had to deal with," candidate Luke Neal said. "Oh my goodness the hand that they've been dealt is impossible. There was, let's just recognize, no way for them to please everybody. It just wasn't going to happen and so it is one of the things that prompted me to run."
"I see this as a really challenging moment for our school district and an opportunity to think about how we recover from this pandemic and support each other and move forward and come out even stronger as a school district. That's what's been motivating me," candidate Katherine Sasser said.
Maledy said her experience is needed to help overcome these challenges.
"With COVID, it was difficult for our students, for the teachers, and also our community. So I felt it was even more important to run again and be able to use my experience to further those goals for the school district," Maledy said.
All three candidates hope to get all students back in-seat full time once teachers are given the opportunity to get vaccinated.