COLUMBIA - Some procedural changes could be coming to Columbia School Board meetings soon.
During Monday's meeting, the Board discussed limiting the amount of time allowed for the public comment section of their board meetings to only 30 minutes total.
In addition, the Board also discussed a change that would prohibit people who provide public comment at two consecutive meetings from speaking again at a third consecutive meeting in succession.
Other revisions include:
- Interested speakers must pre-register before the meeting.
- there will be a cap of 10 public speakers per meeting.
- An individual who comments at two consecutive board meetings, is not allowed to comment at the next one.
- Only comments about the current meeting will be accepted
Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark said in a statement that the new policy is modeled after the structure of public comment at Columbia City Council meetings, stating the new policy is "reflective of new laws passed by the state legislature last session and a revision of the process to align more with what other government entities do with the public comment portions of their meetings, including City Council and nearly all other school districts across Missouri."
President of the Board, David Seamon said the district's primary goal was student achievement.
"During COVID, what we discovered is that a lot of our meetings were being consumed by things outside student achievement," Seamon said.
Although most board members recognized that the propsed changes would be beneficial for saving time at board meetings, some board members were concerned that the proposed changes didn't offer a clear alternative for the public to reach out to the board.
"I do not disagree with the intent of the policy change," Suzette Waters, a board member, said. "If we're going to remove a way the public has interacted with us in the past, it would be nice to replace it with something."
Another board member, Katherine Sasser, gave her perspective on the situation.
"I think to present this policy, which in ways is restrictive, without presenting a meaningful plan or approach on how we are going to engage the community in the ways that we want to...its impact, if not its intent, is harmful," Sasser said.
From here, the discussed revisions will go to the policy committee, run by Board Member Blake Willoughby, and it will be brought up for discussion again in the September meeting.