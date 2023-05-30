COLUMBIA − Those interesting in applying for the vacancy on the Columbia School Board have just over a day left to do so, and those interested in leaving feedback on applicants have just over a week.
Applications for the open seat on the School Board close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Former board member Katherine Sasser resigned earlier this month, creating a vacancy. Sasser said she would be moving out of state with her family due to the consideration of several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature.
So far, eight people have applied, including former School Board members and former candidates: Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson and Frank Aten.
Members of the board will start reviewing applications at its June 5 special session at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. on June 7, the board will hold a special session to interview "top selected candidates."
The public is invited to attend both sessions, but the School Board will not accept in-person public comment at either meeting "due to the number of candidates and the number of community members who may wish to support them."
The board has an online contact form where the public can share their feedback.
Appointment of the new board member and administration of the oath of office will occur at the June 12 regular meeting. The person selected will serve the remainder of Sasser's term, which ends in April 2024.