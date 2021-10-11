COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board voted to increase bus driver pay and to extend its 2021-22 COVID-19 plan on Monday.
2021-22 COVID-19 PLAN
The COVID-19 plan allows Superintendent Brian Yearwood to implement mask mandates. There is currently a mask mandate in place in all CPS buildings.
Community members spoke both in favor and against the district's plans. One parent said her fourth-grade daughter, who has speech apraxia and ADHD, has been greatly affected by mask requirements.
"Her language disability makes it to where she's difficult to understand," said Tara Arnett. "When her friends can't understand her, she quits talking to them; when her teachers can't understand her, she quits participating in class."
A woman who was a CPS high school student when masking guidelines first went into effect in 2020 said students generally are fine wearing masks.
"We don't really mind the mask," Katelyn Segal said. "It's really the parent's attitude that determines how the kids will view the masking."
Bus Driver Pay Raise
The board also approved an increase in school bus driver pay at the meeting.
The district has been dealing with driver shortages since the beginning of the school year.
Some routes don't run every day, which can leave parents scrambling to find other ways for their children to get to and from school.
One parent at the meeting said his three kids have experienced many days without busses and delays of up to 50 minutes.
"We have a massive equity in education issue on our hands," said Scott McFarland. "And I just received a text notifying me that [my daughter's] bus is canceled once again."
Multiple people at the meeting said they think a pay raise will help, but is not an immediate or complete solution.