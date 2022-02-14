COLUMBIA – Community members highlighted inclusion programs at Monday's Columbia School Board meeting encouraging district-wide Kindness Clubs.
Special Education Department Chair Sarah Greenlee wrote that the Kindness Club "includes inclusion activities designed to promote kindness among members and throughout the school."
She spoke at Monday's meeting to discuss the impact of the Kindness Club on both special education and general education students.
"Typically in special education, when we talk about inclusion, the focus is on increasing opportunities for special education students to have time with general education peers," Greenlee said. "We must continuously remind ourselves that this is only part of the story. General education students benefit too."
The Kindness Club includes activities designed to promote kindness among members and throughout the school.
Past activities include: 'behind the scenes heroes' where students interview and highlight gentry employees who are rarely recognized, recognition of kindness acts throughout the school, posters that promote awareness and improve school culture, and more.
Greenlee says she dreams of a day where Kindness Clubs are district-wide, and every student has inclusive opportunities.
"Know that kindness ambassadors and clubs should be only the beginning of this partnership with Columbia Public Schools," Greenlee said. "To see the best results students need opportunities for inclusion embedded throughout their school experience."
In addition, the Columbia School Board meeting gave updates to revenue data and the $4.4 million decline in property tax revenue for this school year.
Chief Financial Officer and Board of Education Treasurer Heather McArthur prepared the item for Monday’s agenda where the administration “historical data relating to key revenue components and current revenue projections for the 2021-22 school year.”
They also presented a project fund balance with a review of the district's five-year model.
In a financial update presentation, the district disclosed its next steps for 2021-22 revenue projection work and 2022-23 revenue budget planning.
- Track current year collection rate on current local property taxes to monitor local revenue budget
- Be attentive to state activity relating to SAT and thresholds and funding allocation percentage
- Monitor all lines of revenue through early match to use as a baseline for budgeting for the 2022-23 fiscal year