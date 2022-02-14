COLUMBIA − Beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Columbia School Board will hold its first meeting since the district lifted its mask mandate last week.
Monday's agenda includes an update on a $4.4 million decline in property tax revenue, more than $11,000 in bus charter contracts, and an agreement with New Solutions K12 to review the district's practices in serving students with special needs.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur will go over revenue data for the current school year, including a $4.4 million decline in property tax revenue for this school year.
The board is expected to approve more $11,000 in charter school buses for the district. According to the meeting agenda, the school is using charter buses because of the shortage of STA drivers due to COVID-19.
The contracts will go to transportation of Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman High Schools teams and clubs. The costs will be covered by extracurricular activity accounts, donations and fundraising.
Another item on the agenda is an agreement with New Solutions K12. The company proposes a comprehensive review of the district’s practices in serving students with special needs. The proposal is waiting for approval from the board.
"This begins with a systematic review of the district’s services, programs, procedures, schedules and staffing as it relates to special education, some aspects of general education, and current social, emotional and behavior supports," the proposal said.
Services from New Solutions K12 will cost $195,000 and will be paid for by the operating budget.
Click here to see Monday's full meeting agenda. KOMU 8 will stream the board meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.