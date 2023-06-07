COLUMBIA − The Columbia School Board will hold its second special session Wednesday night to select an applicant for its vacant seat.

After Monday's session, the School Board narrowed down its 13 applicants to three: Jan Mees, Andrea Lisenby and Karen Hayes.

At Wednesday's session, the board will hear an opening statement from each applicant. Then each applicant will answer two questions determined before the meeting.

After the first two pre-determined questions, each applicant will select a number from a hat, and that number corresponds to a random list of 10 questions. All applicants will then answer the same randomly drawn question.

After all questions are answered, each applicant will give a closing statement. Then the board will discuss what they heard, and they will mark a ballot and cast their vote until they reach a majority.

If there is a tie, the board will have a short recess to review notes and ask additional questions if needed.

Mees has lived in the district since 1973 and previously served four terms on the School Board. She said she believes her past involvement with the school will be an asset on the board and hopes to continue her commitment to the students in the district.

Lisenby, who has three children in the district, ran unsuccessfully in April 2022 for a spot on the board. She said she hopes to use her leadership position to prepare all students for a bright future and create a healthy environment for the CPS community.

Hayes has lived in the district for over 30 years and had one child who graduated from CPS in 2013. She said her vision is that each student receives an education that allows them to set goals and make decisions for their future.

The public is invited to attend the special session, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building. KOMU 8 will stream the session in the above media player and will update this story after the meeting ends.