COLUMBIA − Members of the Columbia School Board held the first of two special sessions Monday night to appoint a new member.
The meeting gave a chance for current board members to share their thoughts on each application and narrow down the applicant pool.
Out of 13 applicants, the board invited Jan Mees, Andrea Lisenby and Karen Hayes to its Wednesday session, where they will be interviewed and one person will be selected to serve on the board until April 2024.
The applicants, which range from some who have previously served on the board and some new faces, were not required to be in attendance for Monday's session. At least six were in attendance.
Though the public was invited, the School Board did not allow for in-person public comment, and instead invited the public to leave input on the district's website.
Other applicants included Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel and James Gordon.
Last week, the School Board made the applications of each candidate available to the media.
Mees has lived in the district since 1973 and is currently a Columbia Public Schools Foundation board member. She previously served four terms on the School Board and has had several other roles in the district.
Mees said she believes her past involvement with the school will be an asset on the board and hopes to continue her commitment to the students in the district.
As a mother of three, Lisenby said she's had a lot of experience within the district that she hopes to bring to the School Board.
Lisenby, who ran unsuccessfully in April 2022 for a spot on the board, said she hopes to use her leadership position to prepare all students for a bright future and create a healthy environment for the CPS community.
Hayes has lived in the district for over 30 years and had one child who graduated from CPS in 2013.
She said she believes the board needs a "wider array of voices" and that the role of the School Board is to promote high levels of education and staff support. Hayes also said her vision is that each student receives an education that allows them to set goals and make decisions for their future.
The opening on the board came after Katherine Sasser resigned in early May. She said she and her family would be moving out of Missouri due to a swath of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state.
Following Wednesday's meeting, the new member will be sworn in at the School Board's June 12 meeting.
Check back for updates to this developing story.