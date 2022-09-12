COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted to approve the limitation of public comment at future meetings during its meeting Monday night. The board also approved its 2022-23 COVID-19 plan.
The public comment policy moves the time for speakers from the end to the beginning of the meeting and limits the total time to 30 minutes. The Board of Education voted 5-2 to pass the policy.
The policy was first proposed at a regular session on Aug. 8 before the CPS Policy Committee reviewed and revised it on Aug. 29 for the Monday's vote. The committee changed the policy to add more availability and flexibility for the public with the new guidelines being:
- Speakers may register in person up to the start of the meeting, with those who register getting first priority in talking.
- General comments can be made on school-based matters, but those regarding the agenda will also be prioritized.
- An individual who comments at two consecutive board meetings, is not allowed to comment at the next one.
- Comments by any one person is still limited to three minutes per meeting.
The board held a second reading and decided make a change to one of the guidelines before voting on approval. People will be able to comment at more than two consecutive board meetings, but the 3rd time must be on agenda items.
Parents were able to comment on the policy before it went to vote and many expressed their anger towards the board.
"You can't come up here and say your comment means nothing to me, and then tell me you're gonna go create a committee that's gonna discuss all of these things," said CPS parent Chrystal Blauvelt. "I want you to understand, what it's like outside of your culture. Because it's nothing like this, it's not like this. I never went to a superintendent for help and was told I couldn't talk to him. EVER."
The guidelines for the public comment policy can be suspended every now and then from a majority vote by the board.
The board also voted to approve a new COVID-19 plan for the 2022-23 school year. Unlike last year's original COVID-19 plan, masks will not be required for students, staff, and visitors, and building-level thresholds will no longer be used to determine if masks are needed.
Those who show COVID-19-like symptoms when visiting a school nurse will be sent home and are only allowed to return with a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a physician, according to board documents.
Other topics that were talked about at the regular session included:
- The board voted on a two-part bond resolution, with the first part issuing a $40 million bond for renovations and additions to the Columbia Area Career Center and Battle Elementary School, along with a new elementary school near John Warner Middle School.
- A lease purchase transaction and construction agreement with Verslues Construction Co., was approved for the Boone County Nature School as the project should be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.
- Contracts for two district buildings to undergo asbestos removal.
- Construction updates on the completion of the addition to Rock Bridge Elementary School and the future completion at Shepard Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Russell Elementary Schools.
The public comment policy will become effective at the next CPS Board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.