COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will consider options for redistricting its elementary schools in its meeting Monday night.
New members of the school board Jeanne Snodgrass and Katherine Sasser will be sworn in prior to the meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Members will also vote on a new board president and other leadership roles.
CPS Chief Operating Officer Randall Gooch and consulting firm Cooperative Strategies will present four different scenarios for redistricting elementary schools to the board.
The board will also discuss several business transactions in various departments. The board will also vote on the revised 2020-21 school year calendar that sets June 3 as the last day of school.
