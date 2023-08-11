COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board is set to discuss re-implementing and offering in-person driver's education lessons at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The lessons would have an instructor and car, and the district currently offers an online driving course.
The City of Columbia and CPS believe that they can play a role to achieve zero traffic deaths or serious injuries on the roads.
Currently, 37 states in the U.S. require driver's education to be taken in order to get a license, depending on age. Missouri is not one of them. Of those 37 states, 23 require drivers under the age of 18 to have taken and passed a driver's education class.
"It (driver's education) provides more of a standardized teaching method," said Chris Harris, owner of Ready for the Road Driving School outside of Columbia. "Where everyone learned the proper way to avoid bad habits, starting out with good habits."
There have been multiple attempts to make driver's education a requirement in Missouri. The most recent attempt was from this past legislative session.
House Bill 603 would require Missouri public schools to make driver's education accessible, and it would require students in grades 10 to 12 to take the course.
"It would be nice to have driver's education required or at least offered to every student that wants it," Harris said. "Not every family can take a brand new driver out and just get them started on the road; it takes a bit of a learning curve there."
The current course offering for driver's education in CPS is online. The course includes the basics of online driving instruction, but not supervised instruction. Students are required to submit a log book of hours driven with appropriate adult supervision.
CPS stopped teaching driver's education with cars and driving instructors when the pandemic required social distancing.
"Before COVID, we had a pretty successful driver's-ed program," said CPS Chief Schools Officer Helen Porter. "After COVID, it's taken awhile for everything to get going again — you know our community would really like driver's-ed, and we would too. So we formed another partnership with Joe Machens Ford, and they have been super generous."
If the board votes for this additive for the program, instructors and vehicles will be available next summer for students who have received learner's permits.
"If it's provided to the students through the school system, hopefully they can keep the cost down ... a lot of families ... wouldn't be able to afford it otherwise, whereas others may be able to, then all students would have an equal shot at being good drivers," Harris said.
On top of re-implementing an instructor to its driver's education program, CPS plans to partner with the Columbia Fire Department to incorporate a new fire safety educator for the elementary schools.