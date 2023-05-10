COLUMBIA — It is now up to the remaining Columbia School Board members to appoint Katherine Sasser's replacement after she resigned from the board Tuesday.
The School Board will hold a special session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to officially accept Sasser's resignation and discuss a timeline of the new appointment.
According to the district's policy, if a vacancy occurs on the School Board, anyone can apply, and then board members will nominate a candidate out of the pool of applicants to serve on the board for the rest of the term.
When it is the board's responsibility to fill a vacancy, they follow a specific process unless the board votes to use a different process because of the vacancy timing or for other reasons, according to the policy.
The process involves five steps: the notification process, review/interview process, selection process, swearing in and notification of legal responsibilities.
Notification Process: The board will advertise the vacancy in local newspapers and on the district website. Residents who apply to the vacancy must apply as directed in the notification(s). Residents have a minimum of two weeks from the date the district publicizes the vacancy on its website to apply for the vacant position.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark confirmed the vacancy would be posted Thursday, and School Board President Suzanne Waters confirmed they would accept applications until the end of May.
Review/Interview Process: The board will review all applications at a regularly scheduled board meeting, or at a special meeting called for that purpose. Final candidates may be selected to interview in open session, and in that open session, the board will discuss applications.
Selection Process: A resigning board member can't participate in choosing a new member. The board will make appointments in an open session board meeting through a vote.
Swearing In: Once appointed, a person takes and signs an oath to become a board member.
Notification of Legal Responsibilities: The appointed board member receives a notice of their obligations and files a personal financial disclosure statement. Then that person will complete state-mandated training.
In Wednesday's meeting, the board will accept Sasser's resignation and discuss the timeline to appointing a new member.
"The appointment of this replacement board member will go from the time they're sworn in which hopefully will be June 12, that's the plan, until the election in April," Waters said.
The School Board will then hold a special session during the first week of June, where the public is welcome to attend, to review the applications.
"We will discuss amongst ourselves on the board what we are looking for in a candidate, why we liked one or more candidates, we might interview depending on the number of applicants," Waters said. "Then we'll make a selection by vote and then that person will be sworn in hopefully by our June 12 meeting.
Sasser says the decision to resign from the board after two years of service was difficult.
"Ultimately together with my family, we made the decision that we have to relocate out of the state of Missouri almost immediately," Sasser said. "It was only fair to resign my position from the School Board so that the School Board could find and fill my vacancy so that I can focus on transitioning my family."
She said part of her decision to leave is because of Missouri legislature passing bills that strip transgender people of their rights, like the gender-affirming care bill that passed in the House Wednesday and heads to the governor's desk to be signed into law.
"I'm actually devastated because what that means for real families in Missouri is that they can't get their kids care," Sasser said. "I think that this is only the beginning of people being stripped of their rights and particularly marginalized groups," Sasser said. "I don't think that it reflects what most Missourians want, but that doesn't seem to matter."
Sasser has been advocating against these kind of bills for four years, but she says this year has been unlike anything else.
"In the past, we had made our kids more aware of what was going on when it felt farther away and less real and more ridiculous," Sasser said. "This year, we made a concerted effort to try to protect our children from the narrative of what's being talked about around their identity. It's exhausting and surreal."
Sasser said she recognizes and appreciates the resources and privileges she has to make the decision to get her family out of a situation that is harmful.
"I feel incredibly sad for the families who don't have those resources," Sasser said. "To see this actually come into fruition, like I said doesn't surprise me, but it deeply saddens me."
Sasser hopes her resignation brings more recognition of the bill's impacts to Missouri families.
"I haven't made this decision lightly, we've been talking about this for years," Sasser said. "We don't want to leave Columbia, we love it here, but it is this serious, and I hope people understand that that's what's true - it is this serious that we have to go."
As for what's next, Sasser says she and her partner, along with her child's father and his partner, are still deciding where to move.
"We have made the commitment to all go together so while that's a silver lining, it also takes us more time to really figure out where we're going to land," Sasser said. "What we know is that we will definitely relocate to a state that does have protective laws for LGBTQ+ people."