COLUMBIA − With the school year rapidly approaching, some parents are concerned about the future about keeping school resource officers (SROs) in Columbia Public Schools.

The most recent SRO agreement between the city of Columbia and CPS started in January 2022 and expired June 30.

After the Columbia City Council approved the agreement last year, one Columbia police officer was stationed at each Hickman and Rock Bridge High Schools, and two officers were stationed at Battle High School.

KOMU 8 contacted CPS Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark to see if the district plans to renegotiate an agreement. She confirmed a new SRO agreement will be an item on the agenda of the next school board meeting on Aug. 14.

"The district values and supports having school resource officers in our schools. School resource officers play a critical and important role in developing positive relationships with our students and staff," Baumstark wrote in a statement to KOMU 8. "These relationships help keep our schools, students, and staff safe. Safety in Columbia Public Schools is our number one priority."

Columbia School Board President Suzette Waters said along with safety, the SROs are also meant to support students.

“The original intent of the MOU [memorandum of understanding] between the police department and the school district was for these SROs to be mentors," Waters said. "We want to ensure that the relationship between SROs and the students is one of mentoring, and that data will help support that."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Waters said data will be presented to the school board at the Aug. 14 meeting and will include statistics on interactions between students and SROs. When the board makes their decision, Waters said they want to make sure mentorship of students is the forefront.

So far, Waters said SROs on high school campuses seems to have a positive impact.

“I have heard good things. I’ve heard really good feedback about officer Dawkins at Battle. I’ve heard from both administrators there and incoming that the relationship has been very positive between SROs and the students, that they are very helpful and valued," Waters said.

SROs are only one of a few safety initiatives the school board is reviewing and hopes to implement for school safety.

“We’re approaching student safety and the learning environment from a multi-prong approach, and we want students to succeed," Waters said. "We don't want their progress hampered in a number of ways, so we’re looking at a number of ways to support safety both in the classroom and the community."

Baumstark said it will be a priority for the district to work with the Columbia Police Department to bring SROs back to the high schools.

Data involving SRO interactions and the first readings of new safety initiatives will be made accessible to the public during the Aug. 14 board meeting.