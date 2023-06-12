COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board will swear in a new member, consider an agreement to establish a school-based primary care center for students, and consider the 2023-24 school year budget at its meeting Monday.
The board selected Karen Hayes last Wednesday as the newest member of the board, and she will serve until April 2024. Hayes was selected from 13 applicants to the position that opened after member Katherine Sasser resigned in May, citing several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature.
The board will also consider an agreement to establish a center that would provide health care to students while also considering students' "academic, social and physical health," according to a Columbia Public Schools news release.
The services the center would provide would be in addition to health care services the district already provides, such as school nurses.
According to the news release, the center would provide services including:
- Acute visits (sore throat, fever, sprained ankle, etc.)
- Preventative visits
- Sports physicals
- Vision services
- Free Vaccines through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program
- In-house lab services (strep tests, influenza, etc.)
- Reference lab services
- Behavioral assessments and evaluations
- Referrals to counseling sessions — individual and family
- Referrals to trauma-focused counseling with licensed or licensed eligible counselors specializing in trauma
- Referrals to substance use disorder counseling services and treatment
According to the news release, the center will be operated in partnership with Clarity, which is affiliated with Burrell Behavioral Health. CPS said the partnership will not have a budgetary impact on the district.
The board will consider the budget for the 2023-24 school year, following a formal budget hearing last Wednesday. According to a Columbia Public Schools news release, CPS is "financially sound" and used "long-range financial planning" to determine the $371 million budget.
The board will also hear the annual safety and security report, which will include information on an expanded partnership with the Columbia Fire Department, according to the news release.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the CPS Administration Building on West Worley Street.