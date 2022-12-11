COLUMBIA - Monday the Columbia Board of Education will vote on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders.
It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The plan addresses some of the biggest challenges the district faces following the COVID-19 pandemic including drops in attendance, teacher retention and an increase in behavioral issues.
The plan includes several benchmarks for the district to achieve by the 2026-2027 school year, including 90% of students attending class 90% of the time.
CPS saw the number of students attending class 90% of the time drop from 89% to 67% this year, according to meeting documents.
Hickman High School PTSA President April Ferrao said part of this is because a lot of students are still adjusting from online schooling.
"I think last year we had a lot of kids who forgot how to do school," Ferrao said. "We also had a lot of kids, and my son was one, that they learned that for nine months they could just get online and do what they wanted to do when they wanted to do it and it would be fine."
The data doesn't break down attendance by grade, but board member Blake Willoughby said it's an issue across the board.
The plan calls for staff to create 'scholar attendance intervention plans,' increase home visits to students, and do more to recognize students who consistently attend school.
Board member Suzette Waters said she's reviewed the plan and thinks it includes concrete steps to improve Columbia schools.
"I think it's a really good plan, I know the administration put a lot of effort into it," Waters said.
The plan also includes steps to improve student's behavior to keep them in school. Out-of-school suspensions increased from 729 in 2021 to 3,012 in 2022.
Willoughby said students are struggling with the return to in-person learning.
"When you talk to teachers and you talk to administrators, and even especially high school students...There's still a lot of socio-emotional issues that need to be addressed," Willoughby said.
The plan calls for out-of-school suspensions to drop by 10% each year to reach a goal of cutting them in half by the 2026-2027 school year.
Another priority for the school district is retaining teachers and increasing the substitute fill rate. Substitute fill rates dropped from 89% in 2021 to 67% in 2022.
The improvement plan tasks the Assistant Superintendent for Human Relations to evaluate substitute pay and develop flexible scheduling to attract more substitutes.
"We know that experienced teachers and consistency in the classroom is going to lead to better attendance, better behavior, better learning," said Waters. "And, it is good for our district to have people stay."
Teacher retention dipped from 89% to 86% this year. The plan aims to boost the retention rate to 90% in five years.
At the board's meeting Monday night, members will hear a presentation from district superintendent Brian Yearwood who helped develop the plan. The board's regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.