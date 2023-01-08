COLUMBIA- The Columbia School Board will host two meetings on Monday. The executive session will begin at 5 p.m., and the regular session will start at 6:30 p.m.
Members will hear a review the district's finances including the five-year financial plan and discuss financial information in preparation for the 2023-24 budget.
The financial update includes a projected $2 million increase from $8 million to $10 million in teacher operation funds compared to the 2021-22 school year.
The district said the new model will prioritize increasing teacher salaries to remain competitive in the tight labor market. Under the new model, hourly employees would also start at a salary of $15 per hour.
The financial plan is calculated to spend $21 million dollars less in expenditure fees and estimated to have nearly $11 million less in revenue. Meeting documents about the budget show the district is facing declining federal and state funding.
The anticipated funds and fees for the next five years can be seen here.
According to Columbia Public Schools, "The District acknowledges deficit spending is not a long-term sustainable strategy. However, it is planned for future budget years to continue operations, open new schools, maintain class size at reasonable levels, and allow for an intentional, planned reduction of fund balance."
The board is expected to vote Monday on budget parameters for the discussion of the 2023-2024 budget.
Also at Monday's meeting, the school board will announce the candidates for April's Columbia Board of Education election. Candidates who have filed to run for the board include Paul Harper, John Potter, Chris Horn, Dean Klempke Jr., James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao.
After former state representative Chuck Bayse's late admission to run for the school board, he is still looking to enter the ballot for April's election. It's still unclear whether Bayse will appear on the ballot.
Board members will also consider a contract extension for Superintendent Brian Yearwood. His current contract runs through June 2025 with a salary of $239,000. The proposed extension would run through June 2026.