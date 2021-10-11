CPS COVID-19 Plans

Also Monday, the Columbia School Board will decide whether to extend the district's coronavirus action plan.

The plan, which can be viewed in its entirety below, highlights mask mandates, quarantining, contract tracing, and sanitation.

According to the meeting agenda and previous KOMU reporting, Superintendent Brian Yearwood is in favor of extending the mask mandate.

Currently 28 out of 32 CPS schools are affected by COVID cases. The case rate per 10,000 people is 27.5. There are currently 31 active cases in the district and 125 total students in quarantine.

In addition, CPS needed 198 substitute teachers last week. Since June of 2020, more than 6,500 students have been affected by COVID.

According to a statement released last month by the district, "The decisions made are based on guidance and recommendations from local, state and national health experts, including the CDC."

"The school district is continually evaluating all of its mitigation measures during this time," said CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark on Sunday.

— Ethan Absler