COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board will vote on a potential pay raise for the district's bus drivers at its board meeting Monday night.
If approved, the agreement would increase drivers' pay by at least $2 an hour and support hiring more staff for the district's bus contractor.
According to previous KOMU 8 Reporting, Columbia Public Schools has faced months of bus driver shortages, route delays and cancellations. One Hickman High School freshman stayed home from school Monday because her family got a text saying her bus would not be able to come.
"Right now I have this feeling my teachers are starting to despise me because I'm late almost everyday," the freshman said. "I'm missing out on notes which is making me feel anxious when I have a test coming up."
Becky Stephenson, the student's mother, said it's been a challenge figuring out her daughter's transportation. She and her husband leave their home for work before the bus comes to pick up their daughter. If they don't get the message with enough time to plan otherwise, she said they have no way of getting their daughter to school.
"We're trying to provide our children with the best we can," she said. "This means we have to be at work."
The Stephenson family lives nearly 25 minutes outside of town. This makes finding another ride to school even harder.
"Children who are not in town are being kind of just thrown to the side, I almost want to say," Stephenson said.
The hourly starting pay for Columbia school bus drivers is $16.25, according to the Columbia Missourian. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said if approved, the pay increase would begin at the end of October.
"It (the bussing problem) is a real issue here in Columbia," said Hannah MacArthur, CPS chief financial officer.
According to MacArthur, this move would cost around $800,000, and it will come from the district's transportation operating budget. MacArthur said it's important to be patient with the process right now.
"Everything is just one piece of the puzzle," she said. "It's just the next step in what we can do to try to get more applicants."
Students like Stephenson's daughter just want to know they'll find a way to get to the classroom.
"You know it's bad when students are frustrated simply because they cannot go to school," the freshman said.