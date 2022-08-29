COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings.
The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
Other original guidelines for public comment were:
- Interested speakers must pre-register before the meeting.
- An individual who comments at two consecutive board meetings, is not allowed to comment at the next one.
- Comments by any one person is still limited to three minutes per meeting.
- Only comments about the current meeting will be accepted.
At Monday's Policy Committee Meeting, two of the guidelines were altered to add availability and flexibility for the public.
Interested speakers are no longer required to pre-register before board meetings, but registration will still be available and is recommended. Those who do register before the start of the board meeting will have priority to speak over those who do not register.
"I'm opposed to requiring pre-registration, because I do think that it's an accessibility issue, both in terms of technology or being able to show up in person," CPS Policy Committee Member Katherine Sasser said. "The folks that have the privilege to be able to access those things ahead of time, that's not distributed equally."
It will also be acceptable for speakers to comment on other school-based matters that are not being discussed at the current meeting. However, the Board will prioritize public comments on items at the current meeting over other school-based matters.
"You know, it may be that there aren't that many people commenting on agenda items," CPS Policy Committee Member Jeanne Snodgrass said, "I feel like we might want to leave ourselves some flexibility to be able to allow folks to come with some general comments."
Although the CPS Policy Committee approved the changes to the public comment policy at Monday's meeting, one CPS parents does not entirely agree with limiting her voice.
"I still think there needs to be a lot of changes made," CPS parent Marisa Hagler said. "I'm not for the 'only 30 minutes of public speaking.' I mean at a lot of meetings that's fine, but if you look at meetings with COVID and face masks, parents wanted to speak more."
Hagler also said that board meetings are the only time CPS parents can get in front of all seven board members at once as there are no other opportunities.
The updated guidelines can be suspended every now and then from a majority vote by the board.
The board members will vote on the public comment policy at the next public session on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.