COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board will decide on new attendance areas for some elementary schools along with the 2021-2022 operating budget at Monday's meeting.
The final recommendations and vote will take place for Phase 2 on possible attendance area change options.
Rock Bridge, Cedar Ridge and Midway Heights elementary schools will be affected by the Phase 2 vote. About 900 students will be affected by the board's vote.
The change will go into action for the 2022-2023 school year and will allow for rising fifth graders to stay at their current schools.
At the May 10th meeting, the board unanimously approved a plan to redraw the attendance area for Parkade Elementary School and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary.
The district works with Cooperative Strategies, a company that specializes in redistricting. The board will listen to recommendations and look at guiding principles for all other attendance areas.
In the past 10 years, the district has grown by nearly 2,000 students. Cooperative Strategies projects the district will grow by another 1,500 in the next 10 years.
Of the 20 elementary schools, five are currently operating above 100% capacity. All elementary schools combined are operating at 89% capacity.
Parkade operated at 130% capacity during the 2019-20 school year.
Rock Bridge Elementary School operated at 97% capacity during the 2019-20 school year and is projected to be at 100% capacity during the 2024-25 school year.
Also on Monday's agenda is finalizing the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is projecting a deficit of almost $4.6 million.
Monday's school board meeting will also be the last for Superintendent Peter Stiepleman. Stiepleman is retiring after 16 years in the district and be will succeeded by H. Brian Yearwood.
The board will call to order at 6:30 p.m. in the Columbia Public Schools administration building at 1818 West Worley Street.