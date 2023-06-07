COLUMBIA − The Columbia School Board held its second special session Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to select an applicant for its vacant seat.

After Monday's session, the School Board narrowed down its 13 applicants to three: Jan Mees, Andrea Lisenby and Karen Hayes.

At tonight's session, the board heard opening statements, before each applicant answered two questions determined before the meeting.

After the first two pre-determined questions, each applicant selected a number from a hat, a number that corresponded to a random list of 10 questions. All applicants then answered the same randomly drawn question.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After all questions were answered, each applicant gave a closing statement. The Columbia School Board members cast their ballot and vote for Karen Hayes to serve on the board until April 2024.

Mees has lived in the district since 1973 and previously served four terms on the School Board. She said she believes her past involvement with the school will be an asset on the board and hopes to continue her commitment to the students in the district.

Lisenby, who has three children in the district, ran unsuccessfully in April 2022 for a spot on the board. She said she hopes to use her leadership position to prepare all students for a bright future and create a healthy environment for the CPS community.

Hayes has lived in the district for over 30 years and had one child who graduated from CPS in 2013. She said her vision is that each student receives an education that allows them to set goals and make decisions for their future.