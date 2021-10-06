COLUMBIA − After months of bus driver shortages, route delays and cancellations, Columbia Public Schools said it had reached out to the National Guard to begin filling bus driver positions.
During an interview with KBIA published on Sept. 30, Dr. Brian Yearwood said CPS called the Missouri National Guard to assist with the shortage of bus drivers.
“We've reached out to the National Guard and they were gracious and will begin the process of allowing some of their reservists to help us with our bus situation – those that have their CDL,” Yearwood told KBIA.
However, Jonathan Klusmeyer, the interim director of public affairs for the Missouri National Guard (MONG), said they have not received a request.
“At this time, SEMA [State Emergency Management Agency] has not received a request for assistance from Columbia Public Schools to have MONG assist in driving buses and getting students to school," Klusmeyer said in an email.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said they did reach out, but the conversation didn’t get that far due to MONG's deployment at the start of September to assist with hurricane efforts.
“We had several conversations with representatives from the guard,” Baumstark said. “We never got to the point of officially requesting for a large-scale operation. They simply weren’t available.”
Baumstark added that CPS needs between 10 to 25 drivers, not a full guard deployment.
“A full deployment request would need to go through SEMA and several other hoops to implement. We never got to that level of a request,” Baumstark said.
She said they will continue to communicate with their contact at the National Guard to determine if their assistance is a fit for CPS and the Student Transportation of America, as STA runs the district’s transportation services.
Baumstark emphasized that the CPS bus situation is different than other districts across the nation that have mobilized the National Guard for assistance.
“We contract with STA for transportation services. The drivers are not CPS employees. We don’t own the buses,” Baumstark said. “That is different than other districts across the nation that have mobilized guardsmen, either directly through a formal request to the guard, by order of a state’s governor, or as generous individuals volunteering to help to drive buses.”
Dr. Yearwood told KBIA that the district is looking at monetary incentives for drivers to apply.
"We are looking at their pay, we're looking at paying for training for renewing the CDL," Yearwood said.
According to the STA website, drivers can obtain their commercial driver’s license (CDL) in as little as six weeks. In order to apply as a bus driver, you must
- Be over the age of 21.
- Be able to pass a DOT physical examination.
- Be committed to training and processes.
- Have a minimum of 3 years verifiable driving history.
- No more than 2 moving violations and 1 preventable accident in the past 3 years.
- Ability to adhere to all company safety standards and operating procedures.
- Ability to successfully pass a background check. Passion for working with children.