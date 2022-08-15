COLUMBIA - Residents are being asked for input by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization for the updated Missouri Department of Transportation's high priority Unfunded Needs List, encompassing various transportation projects.

MoDOT says the list helps guide the development of projects into funded projects. It currently identifies $5.5 billion in multimodal, road and bridge needs.

The list includes a wish-list of various transportation needs, including multi-modal projects such as sidewalk or transit projects, as well as three tiers of road and bridge needs located on the state system.

Residents will be able to attend a workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a virtual workshop and from 6 to 9 p.m. for an in-person workshop at City Hall, Conference Room 1A.

Those unable to attend either workshop may still provide input by completing a survey, or attend a public meeting on Aug. 25 at City Hall.

Correspondence will be accepted until noon on Thursday, Aug. 25.