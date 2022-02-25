COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia was selected as an overseas polling location this year for the upcoming South Korea presidential election.
Friday was the first day of voting.
"It's really a special occasion for those of us at Mizzou and in Columbia," MU Asian Affairs Center Director Sang Kim said.
Columbia joins other midwestern cities as a polling location, including Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis.
"At first I was thinking about going to Chicago," St. Louis resident Whan Kyu Shin said. "I feel glad to travel a shorter time."
The polls are located at the MU Assessment Resource Center.
Voting will be held from Friday to Sunday.
"I think this opportunity brings you back home," Kim said. "Presidential election is a huge event for all South Koreans."
There are 47,000 South Korean voters in the U.S. registered for overseas absentee voting.
There are over 250 eligible voters in Missouri.
"This is my first time in overseas voting," Columbia resident Daevum Jung said. "Here in the Midwest it is very hard to access big cities."
There are currently 160 students and scholars from South Korea at MU.
"I really, I feel the excitement, surprise, and excitement by Korean students and scholars," Kim said.
There will be 18 students and scholars working at the polls over the next three days.
"Being able to do it right here in our town is a very, very special and great honor," Kim said.