COLUMBIA — The Columbia Senior Activity Center gave free flu shots Monday to anyone age 65 and older and will do so again on Oct. 11.
According to the CDC, senior citizens are at an increased risk of suffering from a serious or life threatening flu as compared to healthy young adults.
"I'll do anything I can do as a senior to keep from being sick," said Cecelia Davis, a member of the Board of Directors for the Columbia Senior Center. "Your immune system is just not as strong, and we just don't even want to take the chance of getting sick."
You do not need to be a member at the Center to receive your flu vaccine. All you need is your insurance card.