COLUMBIA - Eight summer lunch program sites for kids and teens will open Monday.
The summer lunch program provides free, nutritious lunches anyone 18 and under. The sites will be open Monday to Friday from June 5 to Aug. 11. All sites will be closed on July 4.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation are providing the lunches in partnership with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation.
"We are so happy to continue offering this program to help fill the gap at home for the many families in need here in our community," PHHS Director Stephanie Browning said in the release.
In addition to the meals being served, there will also be educational programs for the children present each day, with topics such as recycling education, fitness activities, live music, library activities and more.
The USDA-funded summer lunch program is an extension of the school free and reduced lunch program.
The location sites are:
Central
- Armory Sports & Recreation Center, 700 E. Ash St., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- CHA Stewart-Parker, 225 Unity Dr., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
North
- 718 Demaret Dr., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
- McKee Street Park, 1900 McKee St., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m., snacks from 1 to 1:15 p.m.
- CHA Bear Creek, 1109 Elleta Blvd., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., snacks from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.
West
- Again St. Park, 1200 Again St., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- Columbia Square, 1715 W. Worley St., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m., snacks 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Banks Ave., lunch from 11 to 11:30 a.m., snacks from 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.
The Armory and Again St. Park sites will operate between June 5 and Aug. 4 (with the exception of June 19 and July 4).
Further details and a flier about the Columbia summer lunch program sites can be found on the City of Columbia website: CoMo.gov/health/wic/summer-lunch/
This story has been updated with additional details.