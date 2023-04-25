COLUMBIA - Members of the public can provide feedback on a proposed sewer improvement project near Hickory Hill Drive and Sunset Drive on Tuesday, May 2.

The proposal would replace the privately maintained sewer system for homeowners near the area with a public sanitary sewer served by the Utility.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.

Hickory Hill Drive/Sunset Drive Sewer Project

During the meeting, residents will have the opportunity to review preliminary plans, ask questions, make comments and complete a public comment form. 

Public comments will also be accepted online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov through May 16.

