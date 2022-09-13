COLUMBIA - A registered Columbia sex offender was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending obscenity to a minor over Skype.
Matthew Ray Stone, 51, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Stone is required to register as a sex offender following his military court martial in 2001 for sodomy with a child, indecent acts or liberties with a child, and possession of child pornography, the release stated. Stone was also convicted in state court in 2015 of possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.
On Feb. 17, Stone pleaded guilty to one count of transferring obscene materials to a minor and an additional count of committing the offense as a registered sex offender.
According to the DOJ, the investigation began when a Boone County sheriff’s detective received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Stone had uploaded an image of child pornography to his Skype account.
After a search warrant was executed at Stone’s residence, a computer forensic examiner located Skype conversations in which Stone discussed sexual fantasies involving children, the news release said.
Investigators said they discovered several chat conversations that were sexually explicit, including conversations with juveniles. Stone admitted that he sent sexually explicit images of himself to a minor via Skype, and discussed the minor running away from home and staying with him. Stone also possessed child erotica and child pornography depicting children as young as infants and toddlers, the release said.
Stone was arrested and convicted in state court of possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender. He was judged to be a sexually violent predator and involuntarily civilly committed within the Missouri Department of Mental Health for treatment. Upon his release, Stone will be subject to federal incarceration.
According to court documents, Stone was dishonorably discharged from the United States Air Force in July 2008, following his 2001 court martial and incarceration. While an enlisted member of the Air Force, he had been involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. When Stone turned in his military-assigned computer, it contained 44 images of child pornography and more than 900 pages of email communications containing sexually explicit stories that involved young boys. At least four children were identified as victims of Stone’s sexual abuse.