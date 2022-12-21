COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for winter weather to arrive Thursday morning.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
Snow crews
Columbia Public Works says a 30-person plow crew will report at 5 a.m. Thursday. Their primary focus will be on treating first and second priority routes.
Crews pretreated bridges, intersections, hills and curves this week with salt and salt brine. Public Works says this can help prevent a bond from forming between the snow and street, which helps reduce slickness and aids in snow removal.
Parking
If snow accumulations reach 2 or more inches, which is expected, vehicles must be removed from first and second priority routes.
Those routes can be identified by looking for the red, white and blue signage, or by checking CoMoSnow.com.
Go COMO
Columbia's transit service, Go COMO, is expected to run its fixed route serve as normal. Any changes will be posted on Go COMO's social media accounts and also on the Go COMO app.
Trash service
Solid Waste Utility will run its residential curbside trash collection routes Thursday and Friday as scheduled.
Curbside recycling, however, is canceled as all utility crews will focus on normal refuse collection. The city says customers can take their recycling to drop-off centers which will remain open.
Utility crews
Columbia Utilities has crews on standby for any potential downed power lines. The city says strong winds and the weight of snow and ice on lines and tree limbs could cause sporadic power outages.
The department said it also recognizes the potential for water main breaks due to the forecasted low temperatures. Crews are also on standby in case of a water main break.
Other city departments
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be closed Thursday. Its COVID-10 and flu vaccine clinic for Thursday at Stephens Lake Park has been canceled.
Animal Control will respond to extreme emergencies only. Reports can be made by calling 573-449-1888.
Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed all parks and trails beginning Wednesday. Staff plans to reopen restrooms at the parks on Tuesday, Dec. 27.