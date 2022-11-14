COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter.
During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low.
Recently, however, the city of Columbia made the decision to close the Wabash overnight warming center and reopen it at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church through its ministry Turning Point.
Wilkes Boulevard opened Friday as part of an emergency response to cold temperatures and will stay open each evening until Nov. 28, when the city’s official overnight warming center opens.
The church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard, offers many services, including meals, laundry, shower facilities, drop-in services, and the newly offered overnight warming center. It will open at 7 p.m. when the forecasted low is 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Currently, the Salvation Army in Columbia is the only emergency shelter available for men, women, and families. With 61 available cots, Core Officer Major Kevin Cedervall says they have no issue with staying full, even offering additional bed situations for those desperate.
“There’s no reason people should sleep outside if they don’t want to," Cedervall said.
On top of lunch and dinner programs and beds, the Salvation Army is also experimenting with long-term programs. In-depth casework looks into individuals’ specific situations that potentially keep them from getting a sustainable house situation.
Cedervall says it’s more than just giving people a place to stay, it’s about long-term care.
“We are very much interested in helping people take that next step; not just getting an apartment or the quick fix," Cedervall said.
With inflation steadily rising, however, Cedervall said the shelter’s supplies are not the issue, but the increasing number of those experiencing homelessness. He says many individuals are being pushed out of housing because of the high demand for low-income housing.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people who said ‘yeah my rent has gone up 50% in the last month, I don’t know how I’m going to afford that,'” he said.
This reason is exactly why shelters such as the Salvation Army are looking at long-term housing programs
Currently, there are only seven emergency shelters in Columbia. The community’s total emergency shelter capacity is approximately 204 beds (excluding overnight warming centers).
Cedervall says there are a lot of things the city of Columbia can do to help the crisis, including encouraging low-income housing.
“Reducing the amount of work to get approval for that type of housing could help, but it’s a rough situation," he said.