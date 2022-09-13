COLUMBIA − The suspect in an Aug. 31 shooting in Columbia has been arrested, according to the Boone County Jail roster.
Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. Charges were filed on Sept. 1, and Tubbs had an active arrest warrant until Monday.
Tubbs turned himself in to police around 7:50 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from CPD. He is currently currently being held without bond at the the Boone County Jail.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of Old Highway 63 and left a 34-year-old male in critical condition. Court documents said the victim was shot several times in the leg and taken to University Hospital for his injuries.
Officers located Tubbs' truck at The Links apartments and originally believed Tubbs barricaded himself inside the apartment. But after three hours, a search warrant was executed and Tubbs was not inside.
Tubbs made his initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.