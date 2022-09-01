COLUMBIA − Six felony charges have been filed against a Columbia man wanted in Wednesday's shooting that left another man critically injured.
Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. A warrant has been issued for Tubbs' arrest.
The shooting happened before noon Wednesday on the 900 block of Old Highway 63 and left a 34-year-old male in critical condition. Court documents say the victim was shot several times in the leg and taken to University Hospital for his injuries.
Officers found blood, broken glass, six 9mm cartridge casing and an unfired round in the road upon their arrival, court documents said.
Police say the victim was able to describe the suspect and said he knew the suspect by his nickname. He also knew he owned or worked for a local taxi company.
According to the court documents, witnesses said the suspect was driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Minnesota license plates. Officers obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses and later found the truck was registered to a rental company, court documents say. The rental company was able to provide the renter's name to police.
A witness inside the vehicle with the victim said Tubbs' truck pulled out in front of them while traveling northbound on Old Highway 63, causing the victim to stop his car. Tubbs then exited his vehicle, began hitting the victim's driver's side window and broke the window, court documents said. The victim got out of his car and the suspect shot him several times, the witness said.
Columbia police located the suspect's truck at The Links apartments on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Police said they saw blood on the driver's door and a trail of blood droplets from the truck to an apartment door.
Officers originally believed Tubbs barricaded himself inside the apartment, but after three hours, a search warrant was executed. Blood was found inside the apartment, but Tubbs was not inside, court documents said. Police said the blood could be from the suspect, after he broke the victim's car window.
The victim later positively identified Tubbs from his driver’s license photo.
Police have not yet released a photo of the suspect.
Any information provided from police will be updated on KOMU.com and KOMU 8 newscasts.