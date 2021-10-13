COLUMBIA - Peggy Jean's Pies can't be made without the proper supplies, while Tin Roof Monogram & Gift doesn't have a successful holiday season without enough merchandise.
To avoid these problems in the midst of the national supply chain crisis, they've both turned to a different solution: ordering in bulk.
Peggy Jean's Pies recently rented a storage container 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8.5 feet tall to store all of the supplies they've recently ordered in bulk. They realized they'd have to start doing this after experiencing major delays in their orders.
This is the new strategy. The owner and her husband rented this 20 x 8 x 8.5 ft storage unit so they can bulk order supplies before the supply chain issue can affect their business more than it already has. pic.twitter.com/7CM7XsWceK— Delaney Tarpley (@delaney_tarpley) October 13, 2021
"Our custom printed bags are taking so much longer than normal," Peggy Jean's Pies owner Rebecca Miller said. "We ordered our last round in July and just got them this morning."
The pie boxes she uses are also not easily replaced, leading Miller to order them in large quantities.
"We use a very specific box," Miller said. "So that's why we're like, 'Okay, we need to buy 15 or 20,000 of those.'"
Even with the storage unit and attempting to order in bulk, Miller still says there's potential to run out of ingredients for her pies.
"When our supply trucks come in weekly now, it's really hit or miss what is in stock and what isn't. There's no rhyme or reason to it," Miller said. "This week, we didn't get any coconut, and we didn't get any blueberries last week."
To combat this issue during their busiest season, Peggy Jean's Pies has been forced to cut down their Thanksgiving order menu to their 10 most popular flavors.
The owner of The Tin Roof says she has been ordering preemptively since experiencing some issues almost a year ago. She was told supply issues would only get worse, leading them to order their Christmas merchandise this past January.
"I saw at the end of last year during our 2020 Christmas that it was becoming harder to get some things," The Tin Roof owner Nicole Morris said. "I just kind of took a gamble and ordered heavily. Now I'm glad."
They’ve also already started ordering for Valentine’s Day and Easter. The owner’s advice for customers? “Don’t wait” to start buying gifts for the holidays.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/92qMszJFCd— Delaney Tarpley (@delaney_tarpley) October 13, 2021
Because she's also been ordering merchandise in bulk, workers had to set up their Christmas tree Wednesday to make room for more products in their storeroom.
"We have no way to walk in our backrooms," Morris said. "We have three backrooms full of Christmas merchandise."
Morris is also currently ordering merchandise for Valentine's Day and Easter to try to get ahead of the supply shortage problems.
The supply chain issues have led to panic buying, higher prices and concerns about the U.S. economy.
At the Port of Los Angeles, container ships are currently waiting to dock in an extreme traffic jam. Unloaded goods are waiting for trucks, leading to mass shortages and delays.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a plan for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation in hopes to lessen some of these problems.
In the meantime, Morris has some advice for holiday shoppers.
"For customers who want something, I would go ahead and get it and not wait because we have things ordered." Morris said. "I'm sure everyone else does too but we just can't promise when or if it'll come in."