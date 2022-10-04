COLUMBIA − Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning.
Monroe teaches Automotive Technology at the career center.
$70,000 will go toward Columbia Area's skilled trade center program and $30,000 will go toward Monroe.
Monroe had no idea he won, and his wife, Amber Monroe, said it was hard to keep it a secret from him.
"I'm glad I didn't find out until yesterday," Amber Monroe said. "Because last night was tough, he's the person I tell when I'm most excited about something."
Jared Monroe has taught at Columbia Area Career Center for six years, and he said this award means a lot with all the hard work he's put into his job.
Both of Jared Monroe's parents attended the ceremony, and the Monroe's son.
"It means a lot because I sacrificed a lot of time for my job, and sometimes that energy and focus can be on them, but this is important also. So I just appreciate that they understand that my job means a lot to me, and they're always there to support me," Jared Monroe said.
WATCH: Jared Monroe greets his family right after hearing about the surprise. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/95cUQUSYJx— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) October 4, 2022
Harbor Freight first launched the Tools for Schools prize back in 2017. The goal of the prize is to keep investing in skill trade education.
"We are so excited to keep supporting and advancing automotive and skill trade education in U.S. public high schools across the country, so we are really thrilled to keep supporting these important classrooms," Tae Kang, program manager with Harbor Freight tools for schools, said.
Jared Monroe was one of many teachers across the United States who applied for this award. Kang said what made Jared Monroe stand out, was his passion for teaching.
"Mr. Monroe is a passionate teacher who is really invested in his students, and what's great is that as a younger teacher, he's able to relate with his students and better connect with them, and make the subject matter really relevant," Kang said.
One of Jared Monroe's students, Asher Kempf, said his teacher shows up to class every day ready to teach and put his all into the work he does.
"[He] really deserves it, off of how much drive he puts into us," Kempf said. "And the award for this program it's going to inspire future generations, not just us, but kids to be inspired to want to come in here, put their hard work in knowing the character traits and the personality traits are just going to keep driving this program forward."
Kempf said the energy Monroe brings into class every day inspires the rest of the students to put in their best work every day.
Jared Monroe's parents teared up when they saw their son receive the prize.
"I believe it, but it's amazing cause he's a good kid, and he's always been fidgeting with stuff and pulling stuff a part as a kid and I see that that's paid off in the long run," Janice Monroe, Jared's mom, said.
"Jared's always been that one kid who's always been curious of all things," Eric Monroe, Jared's dad said. "At the early age of 11, he built his first computer and from that he started messing with my lawnmower, and from there he went to the car. So he just had a good interest in picking things a part and putting them back together."
Jared Monroe is one of 20 winners of the Tools for Schools award. Recipients earned a collective $1.5 million.