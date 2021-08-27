COLUMBIA - This week, students from local colleges, including Columbia College, Stephens College and the University of Missouri, all headed back to Columbia.
With an influx in population, businesses are expected to be busy heading into the first school year weekend.
Lily White, vice president of external affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said students bring more than just money to the economy.
"We have 10s of thousands of students that come back, and their dollars bring a lot into our community, but on top of that, right now we’re really looking at them as a source of workforce," she said.
Looking back on the past year, Columbia businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. As 25 businesses closed their doors, 23 businesses opened theirs to new customers. One new business was Shortwave Coffee, who opened a second location last February.
White said the Columbia community has been making their way back to normalcy slowly.
"Any loss is too much loss for our community, but we’re rebounding in a healthy way," she said.
As a new student class emerges and returning students make their way back, they provide a necessary population to the Columbia business community.
Shortwave Coffee barista Ember Atkins said students are the shop's main clientele.
"We get a lot of business from students, we really depend on them," she said.
White said the Columbia business community always welcomes students back.
"Every single year, we’re ready for the Tigers to come back, we’re ready for all of our school systems to come back," White said.
When it comes to students, they're just as excited to be back as businesses are to have them.
"It's just a whole new experience, and it’s something that none of us as freshman have really dealt with before, it’s gonna be a whole lot of fun," Josh Moritz, a freshman at MU, said.
White hopes that Columbians be patient at restaurants, bars and small businesses while the population increases and the workforce shortage continues.