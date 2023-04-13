COLUMBIA— Two Columbia providers are teaming up to host their 2nd annual job fair.
Social service provider Rock the Community and employment provider Job Point announced their 2nd annual "Rock the Workforce" job and resource fair.
The fair is being sponsored by a number of companies, including USPS, Goodwill, ShowMe Healthy Relationships, and Central Missouri Community Action.
The event will take place Tuesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the Reichmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park.