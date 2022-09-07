COLUMBIA - Community leaders and members of the public held a soil collection ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday.
The event honored George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. The Community Remembrance Project of Missouri documents that Bush was arrested without investigation when a mob stormed the jail where he was held. The mob lynched Bush without intervention.
At the ceremony, the community filled three jars with soil from the Boone County Courthouse plaza. Each jar will head to a different destination. One will remain in Columbia for display at the Boone County Government Center. Another will join hundreds of other soil collections in Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. The other jar will be displayed at the the Black Archives of Mid Missouri in Kansas City.
The Community Remembrance Project of Boone County organized the event. One member, Brad Boyd-Kennedy, said the gathering is part of the group’s mission to attempt to make sure that citizens never forget the tragic events of the community’s history.
"The purpose of our group is to keep in front of our community the hidden history of racial terror and lynching," Boyd-Kennedy said.
Boyd-Kennedy said that one of the main focuses of the gathering was to contextualize incidents of racism today as being aftershocks of the country’s long history of racial violence.
"The past is the present,” Boyd-Kennedy said. “The racial animosity and incidents that are taking place didn't come out of nowhere, out of thin air.”
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe was among several community leaders who spoke at the gathering. She said she believes that events like these are key to moving forward and making progress.
“Understanding our past is important to changing our future,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “Being able to remember and have sometimes uncomfortable conversations will help us from preventing the past from repeating itself.”
Above all, Mayor Buffaloe said the ceremony is meant to honor George Bush and all of those who were killed from racial-based violence.
“By gathering today, we’re all showing our value for the life of George Bush and everyone affected by his death,” Mayor Buffaloe said.
Columbia Ward 3 Council Member Roy Lovelady also spoke at the event. He believes the issue of systemic racism is far from erased.
“We’re not as far away from what we assume to be,” Lovelady said. “Ask yourself what can you do, and what you can do to be a part of that change.”
Since 1865, there have been 68 confirmed lynchings in Missouri. Two of these happened in Boone County. The other victim, James Scott, who was killed in 1923, was honored at a similar ceremony last year.