COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
Columbia City Council has been advised by the Solid Waste Utility to change the city code to remove the requirement for the use of city logo bags, along with the provision requiring the city to supply refuse trash bags to customers.
Residents in Columbia have voiced their displeasure with the quality of the city's trash bags and have complained about animals getting into the trash.
Columbia Utilities public information specialist Matthew Nestor said he believes there many ways for citizens to have their voices heard.
"... Like tomorrow [Wednesday] night's meeting regarding the bags, that's really a public input meeting. We want to know what the public is thinking, what they are looking for, how we can meet the same goals," Nestor said.
Roll carts have been a big discussion amongst residents, however, Nestor said there is a long process ahead.
"This is the first step in a long process. We are evaluating solid waste collection from front to back," Nestor said. "We understand there are some people who really want roll carts, there are some people who really don't want roll carts. Before we can move forward, there is an ordinance on the books saying citizens have to use a city of Columbia logoed bag. Before we can move forward, we need to get that ordinance off the books."
If the proposed change is approved, customers will put any kind of trash bag at the street on their designated collection day. Columbia logo bags would no longer be required. All trash must be in a bag and weigh less than 50 pounds. Along with this change, customers will not be allowed to use garbage cans.
"This is still going to go in front of city council. We are going to have discussions with council members," Nestor said. "They are going to have questions for us. We are looking to work with the community and the council to find the right system that works for everyone."
The meeting will be live-streamed here.