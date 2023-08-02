COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host a public meeting to discuss and view preliminary plans for a proposed recycling drop-off center on the north side of town.
The proposed recycling drop-off center would be placed on city-owned property on Oakland Gravel Road, north of the intersection with Vandiver Drive.
The site would include up to 10 receptacles for mixed fiber and mixed containers in an enclosed area similar to the drop-off sites on State Farm Parkway and on the South Providence outer road just north of Nifong Boulevard.
The scope of work for this project includes excavation, site grading, installation of concrete pavement, installation of a perimeter fence, signage, the installation of the recycling receptacles and the installation of storm water controls, according to a news release.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in conference room 1C at City Hall. Public comments also will be accepted online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov through Aug. 22.