COLUMBIA - Columbia residents can provide input about the future of recycling in Columbia and learn about the current system at an upcoming customer input open house.
The city of Columbia and RRT Design & Construction, a consultant for the city, are hosting the come-and-go event from 6 to 8 p.m. March 7 at the Activities and Recreation Center, located at 1701 West Ash Street.
RRT is evaluating all aspects of the recycling system for improvement and is seeking public input on the service, according to a city of Columbia news release. There are no changes to the recycling program proposed at this time.
Members of the public can also leave comments online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.