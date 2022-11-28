COLUMBIA - As part of the proposed ordinance changes concerning the use of city logo refuse bags, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host the second of two customer input meetings this Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. It will be live streamed here.
Questions and comments about the proposed changes to the city code will be taken from the public.
The Solid Waste Utility has recommended that the city council amend the city code to no longer require the use of city logo bags, as well as the provision that requires the city supply refuse bags to customers, according to a press release.
The city would no longer require bags with city logos starting Jan. 2 if the ordinance is repealed.
More than $1.15 million in annual savings are estimated by the utility.
For more information or to leave questions or comments, visit the project's page at BeHeardCoMo.com.
Video of the first meeting can be viewed here.