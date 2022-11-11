COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host two input meetings to discuss proposed changes around the use of city logo trash bags.
The first meeting is Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. and the second is Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Both meeting will be held at City Hall.
At the meetings, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions or provide comments on the proposed changes to the city code.
This week, Solid Waste Utility recommended that the city council amend city code to no longer require the use of city logo bags, as well as the provision that requires the city supply refuse bags to customers.
If the ordinance is repealed, city-logoed bags would no longer be required beginning Jan. 2. The utility estimates an annual savings of more than $1.15 million.
For more information or to leave questions or comments, please visit the project page at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.