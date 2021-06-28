COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host a community involvement session in August, associated with the City’s proposed landfill expansion.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at City Hall Rooms 1A and 1B.

The proposed landfill disposal area is located within the Columbia landfill property and lies south of the city's current disposal area, which is located at 5700 Peabody Road.

A geological investigation was performed, and the session will present and discuss those findings. The investigation was conducted to determine whether the proposed site has "suit able geological conditions" that will allow it to be utilized for future solid waste disposal purposes, in accordance with Missouri solid waste regulations.

Representatives from the City of Columbia will be in attendance. Weaver Consultants Group and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will also be present at the session.

Public comments are encouraged and can also be submitted online.