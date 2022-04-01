COLUMBIA - One special educator is trying to make middle school inclusive to all students.
Sarah Greenlee is the special education department chair and instructional mentor at Gentry Middle School in Columbia. Greenlee started the Gentry Kindness Club during the 2016-2017 school year to encourage students to be kind to everyone even when it's hard to.
“My goal was to reach students and help their middle school experience by drawing upon a really strong foundation of kindness,” Greenlee said.
According to the Columbia Missourian, Greenlee applied for a $100 grant through Gentry’s Parent Teacher Student Association to start the club. Children's Grove began funding the clubs in 2019, and the Columbia Special Education PTA is a partner for the clubs.
In addition to Gentry Middle School, there are also kindness clubs at John Warner Middle School and Jefferson Middle School.
Gentry Middle School is the largest middle school in its district with more than 700 students, and 80 are part of the special education department.
Greenlee's vision for the kindness and inclusion program was to promote kindness as an extracurricular activity.
“I wanted to explicitly teach kindness in an extracurricular club. So as an educator, I know extracurriculars are really powerful in increasing outcomes for students socially, emotionally, academically,” Greenlee said.
Greenlee was inspired to create a club that was inclusive to all of its students. She said she noticed many of her special education students did not have the opportunities to participate in extracurriculars.
“I found out that a lot of parents with students with disabilities weren't comfortable having their kid participate in an extracurricular club, because they were really afraid their child wouldn't have a good experience, because their child has specific needs that maybe they received during the school day by a special educator," Greenlee said. "Since I was leading the club, I was prepared to provide that. So we saw a lot of kids with disabilities join, who had never been a part of extracurriculars before."
Amie VanMorlan is the president of Special Education PTA and mother of an eighth grader, Damien. VanMorlan said she was hesitant to put her son in extracurricular activities.
“I was very hesitant, because we were concerned that he may not be accepted, because he might need a little extra support, he might need a little extra help, like getting through the club,” VanMorlan said.
Damien started going to Gentry's Kindness Club when he was in sixth grade. When the school district drew new redistricting lines, he transferred to John Warner for seventh and eighth grade. Luckily, Greenlee had been working with teachers who sponsor the Kindness Club at John Warner, and Damian was able to participate in the club at his new school.
VanMorlan said Damien had a hard time finding where he belonged before the Kindness Club.
“There wasn't really any extracurricular activity, you know, where he felt like he belonged and people would accept him, you know, for his differences and then the Kindness Club came along, and it was a game changer,” VanMorlan said. “Now after the Kindness Club, he comes home and he's excited, and he wants to tell us about it.”
VanMorlan said she has seen Damien change because of the program.
“When he goes there, he's accepted for who he is," VanMorlan said. "And the children love to foster friendships and spread kindness."
For VanMorlan, it means the world to her to know that her child is just being a kid.
“Just to know that the children have this place to go where they feel like they belong, and they're accepted for who they are,” VanMorlan said.
One of the foundations of the Kindness Club is that everyone is welcome. Greenlee works to ensure that every student's accommodations are met.
“I wanted to make sure that everyone was included and welcomed, and they could receive any accommodations or modifications they needed to participate,” Greenlee said. “I also saw it as an opportunity not only to explicitly teach kindness, but what better of an environment to do that, and it's one that is an inclusive setting with both general education and special education students.”
The Kindness Club was just the beginning. Inclusion programs have formed in response to the success of Gentry's Kindness Club, including Make a Friend at Lunch Club, Jaguars Unite and Jaguar Java. All of these incorporate special education and general education students together.
At Gentry's Jaguar Unite club, general education students are able to join students in a district classroom during the school day. Greenlee said it is important for all students to interact with kids who have different abilities than themselves.
“Inclusion benefits everyone,” Greenlee said. “We think about inclusion in terms of special education students having the opportunity to be with their regular education peers. But there's half of the equation missing there. There is an equal benefit for general education students to spend time with their special education peers.”
VanMorlan said the inclusion programs are a chance for children to learn about their classmates who might have different abilities than them, but to really see that they have a lot more similarities.
“For children in general education, it helps build leadership skills, it helps develop communication skills and problem solving skills,” VanMorlan said. “Sometimes these children might not have developed these friendships, because they just weren't in the same situation or sometimes if someone is different, people don't always reach out to them and get to know them."
VanMorlan believes her son feels more comfortable at school because of the friends he has made in the Kindness Club.
“I think it has been very important for his experience at school also, because now he has some friends in general education, you know, that recognize him, and might reach out to him and say 'hi.' You [students] might include him here and there at lunch. So I think it's been positive in so many ways,” VanMorlan said.
Over the last 5 years, Greenlee said she has seen the positive impact the inclusion programs and Kindness Club has on the students.
“We've seen friendships form that normally otherwise would not form,” Greenlee said. “You see kids greeting each other in the hallways, you see them introducing them to their other friends, and it just becomes a more welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.”
Greenlee said her goal is to establish kindness clubs in every school in the district.
“Now is our time to really get it out there and spread this throughout our district, so that all students have the opportunity to take part,” Greenlee said.