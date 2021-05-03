COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Centered Learning (STEM) Alliance will offer a series of “mini-courses” for kids in grades K-8 this summer.
Each series of “mini-courses” will contain a variety of individual three hour sessions. All of the sessions will run independently, and families will be able to register for each session their child would like to attend.
"Moving into this year, we really didn't feel comfortable with having an 8-hour day program," President of the STEM Alliance Bill Moore said. "So we decided, let's really zero right down into more focus programs."
The Summer STEM Series are modeled around a specific STEM field or topic. They are designed for any and all students.
The series itself are broken down into three categories:
- Kindergarten - 2nd grade classes
- 3rd - 5th grade classes
- 6th - 8th grade classes
Along with the STEM series, the Columbia STEM Alliance is also offering a Women in STEM series. This series is also built around a specific STEM field or topic and will allow any student, but it is designed with girls in mind.
"What we know is that there's a large disparity between the number of men and women that go into STEM and have STEM careers," Moore said. "And what we're trying to do is make sure we give young girls an opportunity to experience some things they might not otherwise experience."
Each class for these summer sessions is required to have at least six students. The series will start in early June, but different sessions for each grade level start at different times.
There are also scholarships available. For more info, visit the Columbia STEM Alliance website.