COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. 

A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.

BCJC is encouraging people to avoid the area if possible. The fire is currently under investigation. This story will continue to be updated as more details are found. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Emma Boyle is a senior at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism and international studies. You can reach her at emmakboyle@umsystem.edu.

Recommended for you