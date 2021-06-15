UNITED STATES − Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows the unemployment rate for youth, ages 16 to 19 years old, dropped to 9.3% in May. This is the lowest it has been since 1953.
Despite the fact that many pools employ teenagers, Columbia Parks and Recreation Supervisor of Aquatics Janel Twehous said Columbia pools, and many others, are still seeing a shortage of lifeguards.
"It's nationally known, it's not just with Columbia Parks and Recreation," Twehous said.
Twehouse said with the shortage of lifeguards, the department decided to keep Little Mates Cove and Lake of the Woods Pool closed for the summer.
Twehous said the department will open Douglass pool on July 1, in addition to the Albert-Oakland pool, which is already open. She said she is still searching and hoping for more applicants.
"I will hire anyone, it doesn't just have to be a teenager," Twehous said.
Lifeguard instructor, Kelsey Warren, said she thinks the shortage comes from other businesses offering better pay.
"Everyone is hiring right now, literally everybody, and so of course we get put in the position where we can only pay minimum wage, so a lot of them are going to places that have signing bonuses," Warren said. "I remember at the beginning of the summer I drove past Buffalo Wild Wings and they had like, $250 if you just come and work for them."
Warren said while other jobs might offer more money or bonuses, the pool offers something priceless.
"Unfortunately, we work for the city and we can't do that, so I think they're going to places that are trying to be more rewarding, but I don't think anything is as rewarding as the lifelong friendships made at the pool," Warren said.