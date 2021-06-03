COLUMBIA - As the school year comes to a close, some parents and students are reflecting on the journey it’s been.
When the 2019-2020 school year concluded for Columbia Public Schools, there was a lot of uncertainty. COVID-19 created confusion, fear and a lot of uncertainty.
Going into the summer break, it would be anything but a break. Both students and parents didn’t know when they would be able to see the classroom again.
It was a time that brought many families closer in a time when distance was the key.
“It’s been pretty hard,” Miriam O’Callaghan said. “We were taking all the measures we should be taking, social distancing, wearing masks, but we need some sort of fun or some sort of enjoyment.”
O’Callaghan is a parent of multiple CPS students and also an educator at William Woods University.
The time for enjoyment is now as the 2020-2021 school year officially ends. There’s a big sigh of relief and enjoyment that they survived this school year.
When the year started, CPS was completely virtual. On Sept. 8, 2020, the first day of class, the 14-day COVID-19 case rate was 90. The rate peaked in late November when it reached 111.7. Thursday, on the last day of school, the rate was 8.5.
As opportunity presented itself, they slowly began to go through its phase plans which would eventually allow students to go back to in-person classes.
Along with that decision came struggles and worry about how students would handle virtual learning.
“Zoom calls have their own challenges,” O’Callaghan said. “It’s not the same, it’s just not the same at all.”
Despite the challenges, uncertainty, and all of the emotions that came with the 2020-2021 school year, the relief from students and parents does come with appreciation for the schools that made it possible.
“It was not easy, and if you just put yourself in their shoes, you can understand that it is a lot of work and they did it really well," O’Callaghan said.