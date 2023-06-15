COLUMBIA − Curbside recycling pickup in Columbia has been suspended indefinitely, according to a notice posted Thursday on the city's trash and recycling app.
The city said its Solid Waste Utility has been experiencing an ongoing staffing shortage. Recycling pickup was originally suspended on May 17 and the city said it would resume no sooner than June 20.
Thursday's update said it would resume "when staffing levels allow."
Until then, the city operates nine recycling drop-off locations that residents may continue to use throughout the absence of service:
- Columbia College (Dulany Hall)
- Columbia College (Wightman Bldg.)
- Downtown (The Armory)
- Downtown (10th and Cherry)
- 3601 S Providence Road
- State Farm Parkway
- Parks Management Center at Cosmo Park
- University of Missouri (Bluford Hall)
- University of Missouri (Schurz Hall)