COLUMBIA — Ongoing staffing shortages at Columbia Solid Waste Utility have forced the city to suspend curbside recycling collection for at least a month.
According to a city press release, residential collection will resume no sooner than June 20. During the suspension, Utility says it will continue to monitor and evaluate staffing levels in order to restore service as soon as possible.
A city spokesperson said in the release that "the city’s priority is to the health and sanitation of our community. Therefore, the collection of refuse must take priority over the collection of recyclable materials."
The city of Columbia operates nine recycling drop off locations that residents may continue to use throughout the absence of service:
- Columbia College (Dulany Hall)
- Columbia College (Wightman Bldg.)
- Downtown (The Armory)
- Downtown (10th and Cherry)
- 3601 S Providence Road
- State Farm Parkway
- Parks Management Center at Cosmo Park
- University of Missouri (Bluford Hall)
- University of Missouri (Schurz Hall)
A map of these locations may be found on the city's website.