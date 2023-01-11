COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia's Office of Sustainability is collecting feedback from renters, rental property owners and managers, and other stakeholders on residential rental energy efficiency.
The survey's goal is to better understand the market and housing stock, its energy efficiency improvement potential and community priorities for policy options, according to a news release from the city.
It follows a report from the Climate and Environment Commission from last May, which discussed the need to develop standards in the area.
The survey can be found online and will be open through Feb. 14. Paper copies are also available at the following locations:
- City Hall, 701 E. Broadway
- Daniel Boone Regional Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash Street
- Columbia Housing Authority, 201 Switzler Street
- Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley Street
The project is in partnership with the City's Office of Neighborhood Services and Utility Services Division, the release said.